Share:

LAHORE - A sessions court on Saturday extended until October 26 the pre-arrest bail already granted to former premier Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law in scuffling with police case. Additional Sessions Judge Tajamul Shahzad conducted the proceedings on the petition filed by Safdar as he feared that he might be arrested in the case filed against him. On expiry of his interim bail, Safdar appeared before the court along with his lawyers. In the case, the petitioner is accused of scuffling with policemen when his wife, Maryam Nawaz, was produced before an accountability court. He pleaded in the plea that the case has been lodged against the petitioner, contrary to the facts, based on political grounds. Meanwhile, police had sought more time from the court to conclude the investigation into the incident. The PML-N workers were booked under Sections 186, 147, 149 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police had registered the FIR against Safdar and 14 other PML-N workers for allegedly hurling threats to the policemen during their visit to an accountability court in Lahore after the hearing of a high profile case against party leaders. As per the FIR, on the court appearance of Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz, some 15 PML-N workers, including Safdar, hurled threats on the cops on duty and interfered in their official work. It had said Safdar snatched a baton from a policeman and tried to attack him while it was intercepted by another policeman.