Rawalpindi-The city police chief has decided to challenge the acquittal of three cops and a civilian in rape case with Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said the legal branch of Rawalpindi police have also been directed by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana to prepare a petition to file it with apex court to get the acquittal of four accused in Rafia Azam rape case cancelled.

“The officials of legal branch have also been discussing the case with legal experts before knocking the door of apex court,” he said.

It may be noted here that Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Masood Ahmed Warraich had acquitted Friday last the three police constables and a civilian in the rape of 22 year-old girl Rafia Azam, holding that the prosecution failed in producing substantial evidences against the accuse during trial of the case.

Rawat police had arrested four persons namely Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Naseer, Muhammad Azim (the constables of Rawalpindi police) and a civilian Amir Shehzad after the girl Rafia Azam accused them of raping her in a car in a private housing society along with GT Road. A rape case was also lodged against the accused.

Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Naseer, Muhammad Azim were posted in PS Rawat when they were held by police over rape charges. The CPO had already suspended them for committing heinous crime. A court granted bail to the four accused while the police chief also removed the than SHO PS Rawat Sub Inspector (SI) Raja Aizaz Azeem for not getting their bails cancelled from court.

Separately, officials of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan, led by Sub Inspector Faizan Nadim, raided a den of gambling in Bhabra Bazaar and arrested 10 gamblers, the spokesman said. He said police arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs24,060 cash, 6 mobile phones and 104 playing cards that were put on stake by the gamblers. The police have registered a case against the gamblers under The Punjab Prevention of Gambling Ordinance 1978—and The Punjab Prevention of Gambling Ordinance 1978-7 against the accused.

The gamblers arrested by the police included Adnan, Haroon Jamil, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Arshad, Dildar Khan, Hamza Hassan, Atif Saeed, Rawal, Usama Qureshi and Umar Javed. A court of law has sent all the gamblers to Adiala Jail, he said.