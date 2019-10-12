Share:

The death ratio due to dengue is increasing rapidly in the province Sindh. After the death of a young man due to dengue haemorrhagic fever, the total death toll reached on eight in the province this year.

According to a report so far 1,658 cases of dengue fever were recorded in Sindh of which 1,558 had been reported in Karachi alone. Last year two people had died of it while in 2017 that number was 12.

It is time for the authority to take serious measures to work on cleanness of the province to avoid mosquito-borne disease. I urge the authority to conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the impact of the garbage in the teeming city.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Absor.