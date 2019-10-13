Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has begun construction of e-check posts at all the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis, an official said on Saturday. According to a spokesman, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has completed construction of e-check posts at Thokar Niaz Baig, Shera Kot, and Old Ravi Bridge. The e-check posts will be constructed at all the entry and exit points of the city. In the first phase, work on three e-check posts has been completed. The suspected vehicles will be checked through safe cities cameras at these e-check posts. The police at e-checkpoint will be notified about suspected vehicles accordingly. For this purpose, separate lines have been made for rickshaws, motorcycles, wagons, and heavy vehicles. At these checkpoints, PSCA has fixed dilators, cat-eyes, side-edge, line markings and speed humps.