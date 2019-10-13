Share:

President Hassan Rouhani said in a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday that the

two high-ranking officials have discussed the US sanctions on Iran.

The sanctions are a quintessential example of economic terrorism, said President Rouhani.

According to the Iranian president, the two officials discussed the ways to put the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) back to its original path and implement it, IRNA reported Sunday.

Rouhani added that the fact that if the US wants to return to the JCPOA, it needs to remove all the sanctions imposed against Iran.

Thanking the Pakistani prime minister for the trip he made to Tehran, Rouhani said that Iran warmly welcomes his good faith and efforts to restore peace and stability to the region and that Tehran will help him with that cause.

Imran Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation, comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and special aide Zulfiqar Bukhari, and was welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif.

The Pakistani prime minister is also expected to hold talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.