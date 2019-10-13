Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman to desist from creating chaos in the country.

“PML-N was indulged in fighting, but now it has officially split into two groups,” he said, adding that stability was required in the state.

“The demands of Fazlur Rehman have not been revealed yet […] he needs to start negotiations [with the government].”

The minister pointed out internal rifts amongst the PML-N and stated: “When Shehbaz Sharif holds the seat of the chief minister of Punjab, then he doesn’t undergo backache […] but when he is removed from the seat, he starts experiencing backache.”