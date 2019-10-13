Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday warned the government against the use of force, saying that they know how to retaliate in self-defence.

Addressing media men at Rawalpindi, he said that the government should think before using the force, saying that it was their legal and democratic right to protest against the bad policies of the government.

“All the caravans of the workers will reach Islamabad on October 31, and will record their peaceful protest against the government,” the JUI-F chief said, adding that he was not alone in the protest against the government as all the nation for the very first time in the history of Pakistan was united and committed against the “fake and selected” government.

He added that they did not want any clash with any of the respected institutions of Pakistan and will hold its protest with peace and under the constitutional circles.

“Holding protest against the government or its policies was the right of every citizen of Pakistan. No one was supposed to snatch this right from any citizen of the state,” Maulana continued.

While criticising the policies of the incumbent government, the Maulana said that on the issue of Kashmir, Pakistan was isolated. He said that besides the other global countries even the neighbours were not supporting us on the Kashmir issue due to the abortive foreign policy of the incumbent government.

Talking about the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, the JUI-F chief said that it was a failed and disappointing visit of the PM to China, adding that Pakistan had lost trust a relation of trust with China.

Responding to a question, he said: “The government has not yet approached him on the issue of protest. They [JUI-F] can ponder over some recommendations if the government wants to bring in order to stop the protest.”

While replying to another question regarding a meeting with Saudi ambassador, Maulana said that it was not his first meeting with him, adding that he had been in touch with him from the very start.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders were likely to share a letter from former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman regarding the decision to join the “Azadi March” scheduled for October 27.

The PML-N leaders were addressing a press conference following a session of the party to discuss future strategy regarding the march.

In his media talk, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the party leaders would take along Nawaz’s letter to present to Maulana Fazl during the meeting.

However, sources in the JUI-F told The Nation that Maulana Fazl has contacted with Shehbaz Sharif and thanked him of his support for the protest.

The sources further said that all the issues and development regarding the upcoming protest were also discussed with him.