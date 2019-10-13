Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday raided the house of main character in the judge video leak scandal and confiscated some weapons, necessary documents and CDs (compact disks) from there.

The Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) of the FIA raided the house of Nasir Butt in a residential sector of Islamabad and confiscated some documents from there, the official sources confirmed. This has yet to be ascertained whether the weapons recovered from her house are illegal or having license duly issued by the government.

On July 15, the accountability court judge Arshad Malik had nominated Butt and other accused in his complaint submitted to the FIA for allegedly recording his videos and images illegally with the intent of blackmailing, criminal intimidation and subversion the course of justice. Judge Malik had convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

Prior to this in July this year, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz during a press conference had alleged that an immoral video was used to pressurise and blackmail judge Malik to convict former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He had also made public another video of the judge, saying that he was under duress to convict form PM—an allegation to which the judge later denied.

The Cyber Crime Wing of FIA had registered a case against the accused, however, the investigation of the scandal was later transferred to the Counter Terrorism Wing on an application of complainant, Judge Malik.