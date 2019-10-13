Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan has said that Pakistan Armed Forces take pride in their sacrifices against war on terror and bringing peace and normalcy in the country.

The Air Chief said this while addressing the passing out parade of cadets held at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, said a statement issued by ISPR on Saturday.

The passed out cadets were of 140th PMA Long Course, 31st Technical Graduate Course, 59th Integrated Course and 38th Graduate Course.

Cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest. Chief of Air Staff reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Usman Shahid. The President’s Gold Medal to Company Senior Under Officer Qasim Ayub, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal awarded to Under Officer Al Bazour from Palestine.

While addressing the passing out parade, Chief of Air Staff congratulated the passing out cadets and their parents for successful completion of training and commission into service.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid said that Pakistan Armed Forces take pride in their sacrifices against war on terror and bringing peace and normalcy in the country. He said that our battle-hardened Armed Forces are capable and ever ready to meet internal and external challenges. “Our valiant Armed Forces are fully ready to respond befittingly in case of any misadventure,” he added.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid advised passing out cadets to remember that they have to come up to expectations of the nation by attaining the highest standards of professional excellence and personal conduct.

Earlier upon arrival the chief guest was received by Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, Commandant PMA.