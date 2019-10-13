Share:

Karachi - Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail attended an event “Bahae-i-Aman” ‘Spring Peace’ organized by All Iron Steel Merchants.

Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, Aftab Jahangir Members Sindh Assembly Ramzan Ghanchi, Shahzad Qureshi, Khurram Sher Zaman and police officers attended the ceremony.

Thirty seconds of silence was observed to pay homage to the martyrs who laid their lives for restoration of peace in Karachi.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that due to the enormous sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, peace and security have been established in the country, especially across the province.

He said that law enforcement agencies had a key role in establishing law and order in the city. The nation will always remember the sacrifices of the martyrs. Imran Ismail said the businessmen also played a vital role in restoration of peace. Today, peace and security in the country was made possible through the sacrifice of martyrs. “I pay tribute to the police and other law enforcement agencies for establishing law and order”, said the Governor Sindh. President All-Iron Steel Merchant Hamad Poonawala speaking on the occasion said that media is playing an important role in introducing Pakistan’s soft image in the world.

He said that Small Traders Expo will be held in the coming year 2020.