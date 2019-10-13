Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has expedited the development work of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project after the completion of its first phase.

A high-level delegation of the CPEC’s joint working group led by Chinese transport minister has arrived in Pakistan and met the federal minister for communication Murad Saeed in Islamabad.

It is decided to expedite the development work on the western route of the mega-economic project.

The joint working group also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the improvement in transport infrastructure. The group decided to construct 1,270 kilometres long roads on the western route in the second phase of CPEC. The roads will be constructed from Gilgit to Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan to Zhob, Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan, Swat Expressway Phase 2 and Karakoram Highway.

The Chinese delegation praised the best performance of the communication ministry over the project besides welcoming the hospitality of the Pakistani government during its visit.

On the occasion, the Chinese transport minister said that the CPEC project will share its benefits with the next generations of both countries. The minister said that the leadership of China and Pakistan expressed aims for on-time completion of the mega economic project.

Murad Saeed, while meeting the Chinese delegation, valuated the hardworking, passion and professionalism of the Chinese engineers working on the projects.

He said that the federal government has prioritised to remove all hurdles in the completion of CPEC. The federal minister admitted that the project will create opportunities for employment, infrastructure development and businesses in the country.

Saeed also briefed the Chinese delegation regarding the establishment of CPEC Authority.

The minister thanked the Chinese government for its complete support to the Pakistani stance over the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said that China is the role model for economic development and poverty alleviation.