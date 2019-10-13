Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to engage civil society, schools, reputed organisations and the community for the rehabilitation of parks, cleared of encroachments during recent anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis.

Provincial Chief Secretary, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah chairing a meeting here on Saturday said the government has cleared as many as 138 parks during an extensive anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the Karachi.

“Since there remains a chance of their re-encroachment if are not rehabilitated or maintained properly Sindh government has decided to engage community through Public-Private Partnership to rehabilitate and make these parks sustainable,” he said.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said Adopt A-Park program is also being introduced so as to create within the community and other participants of the program a sense of ownership.

He on the occasion also constituted a committee, headed by the Commissioner of Karachi to draft “Adopt A Park” policy.

The committee also comprising Sindh Secretary for Local Government, Metropolitan Commissioner and representatives of different organizations were assigned to ensure a fool proof document that would be sent the Sindh Cabinet for further approval and recommendations.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh mentioned that other countries are also implementing such ideas to keep their parks clean and foster active involvement of local citizens.

He said that as per directives of the Supreme Court there will be no commercial activity inside the park nor any construction or fencing would be allowed.

“Masses will have full and easy access to these parks,” said Sindh Chief Secretary.

The meeting among others was also attended by Commissioner of Karachi, Iftikhar Shalwani, Secretary Local Government, Roshan Ali Sheikh, Secretary School Education, Ahsan Ali Mangi, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, DG Private Institution, Mansoor Hussain Siddique, DG parks, representatives of civil society and private schools besides known architects.