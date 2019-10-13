Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has finalised the lists of grade-21 officers of different services groups for the High Powered Selection Board (HPBS) meeting and sent these panel lists to national and provincials’ anti-corruption watchdogs to get clearance that these officers were not involved in any corruption case and criminal activities.

The meeting of HPSC is scheduled to be held on October 25 and Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting 25th and Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet Division and Secretary to PM will attend the meeting to review the promotion cases of officers.

According to the sources, Establishment Division has completed panel lists of over 80 senior bureaucrats of grade-21 of different occupational groups, including 59 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, 13 officers of Police Services of Pakistan and one of information group. They said 13 officers of PSP, including Ghulam Qadir Theebo, Zafar Iqbal, Syed Imtiaz Altaf, Capt (retired) Muhammad Ameen, Muhammad Tahir Mahr, Shoiab Dastagir, Faisal Shahkar, Kaleem Imam, Sanaullah Abbasi, Wajid Zia, Mujeebur Rehman and Aftab Ahmed Pathan are in the race of promotion of garde-22. Similarly, the Establishment Division rolled out the names of 59 officers of garde-21 of PAS for the promotion in next grade, including Syed Tahir Raza Naqvi, Muhammad Misbah, TASEER Jamal Qazi, Mukhatar Hussain, Malik Qaiser, Alam Din Bullo, Imran Nasir Khan, Hafiz Sher Ali, Tashfeen Khan, Mohsin Mushtaq, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Syed Pervaiz Abbas, Haroon Ahmed Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Ali Raza Bhutta, Javeed Akbar, Afzal Latif, Akhtar Nazeer, Waheed Ud Din, Rashid Manzoor, Amna Imran Khan, Sajid Siddique, Khakhan Babar, Iqbak Muhmmad Chohan, Farh Hamid Khan, Bushra Aman, Humaira Ahmed, Arif Anwar Baloch, Shahzad Khan Bangash and Nadeem Irshad Kiyani. They said one officer of Information group against one seat and additional secretary incharge ministry of information and broadcasting Zahida Perveen is strongest candidate to get promotion in grade-22.

The meeting will review the promotion cases, including ACRs and intelligence reports of grade-21 bureaucrats of different service groups and take the decision in this regard.

According to the documents, at least 11 positions of grade-22, including six posts of federal secretaries and four posts of special secretaries are lying vacant in important ministries and divisions. They mentioned a major reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy is expected after the board meeting.