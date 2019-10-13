Share:

According to a report by The Hindu, a Gujarat school financed by an organisation called Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul put forth an exam question that suggested the Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi committed suicide.

Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, an RSS member who was irked by Gandhi's advocacy for the protection of Muslim communities during the violence of the partition, and by his stance towards improving relations with Pakistan.

Another question about boot-legging in Gujarat, an Indian state where the consumption of alcohol is illegal, also made officials concerned.

“Gandhijiye aapghaat karwa maate shu karyu [how did Gandhiji commit suicide]?” was the question asked in Gujarati to Class 9 students during an internal assessment examination of schools run under the banner of Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul, an official said.

The Sufalam Shala Vikas Sankul is a Gandhinagar-based organisation of self-financing schools and educational institutions that also receive government grants.

The attempt to erase the role of the RSS in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi represents a rising tendency in India to overlook some of the Hindu fundamentalist organisation's most problematic moments in its history.