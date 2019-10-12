Share:

Zakat means purification. Zakat is one of the necessary parts of Islam like Praying, fasting, performing Haj. Zakat builds a considerate and sympathetic society where wealth does not selfishly get collected only in the hands of a few but is shared to the needy people as well. Zakat is a way of ensuring that the rich should not get forget the need of the less fortunate in a society. Islam gives a great importance to helping the poor and needy people. However it ensures a prosperous and more equitable economy. So that Zakat is only made for poors. Zakat is one of the most important pillars of Islam. It is the most important obligation of Muslims. It is must for every Muslim to take Zakat from their wealth and share them to needy and disabled individuals in society.

NABILA BASHIR,

Turbat.