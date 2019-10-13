Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Tehran on Sunday on a one-day as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif received the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister during his visit would meet with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr Hassan Rouhani during his visit.

Besides the issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, PM Imran will discuss gulf security issues in meeting with Khamenei, Rouhani.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari are accompanying the prime minister.

This will be the prime minister’s second visit to Iran this year.

The prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York last month.