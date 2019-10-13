Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Saturday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been trapped by announcing sit-in in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference held at the Railways headquarters, he alleged that the JUI-F chief was working on an designed agenda which had been bringing him to a blind alley from where he could not be able to turn back.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would successfully defeat all his opponents till January 31 and he (Imran) would become a hero. The minister said that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was confused as he was trying to play from the both sides, adding that line of the PPP, Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz was not final yet.

To a question, the minister said that he was ready to provide train to Fazlur Rehman, if demanded like he had given the train to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Commenting on the achievements of the prime minister, he said that it was Imran Khan who protected the country from complete default, his policies brought stability in Pakistani currency, international community accepted the vision of Imran Khan and got pressurized Indian prime minister Narendra Modi by world community.

Praising premier Imran Khan, he said that Imran was now going to Iran and then Riyadh on diplomatic tour to bring the both muslim countries closer to each other.

“It is Prime Minister Imran, who fought the case of Kashmir at every forum including in China,” he added.

The minister said that Pakistan did not want war, but it would be the last war, if Pakistan was pushed into it. He said that every Pakistani was standing with Pakistan Army, however, the final strategy would be adopted by the armed forces.

To a question about a long curfew in Kashmir by the Indian occupied forces, the minister said that Kashmiri people would come out on roads by keeping their lives in their hands and then the people of Kashmir would not have anything to lose. “Then the Indians have to lose whatever they lose,” he added.

To another question about the inflation and price hike, the minister said that it was inherited by previous governments. He said that PML-N leader Maryum Nawaz played a key role in damaging PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. “Now see, what Hassan and Hussain do for their father,” he added.

He said that screaming would soon be observed of those who were talking about new elections, adding that midterm elections damaged the basis of country.

People would snatch polling boxes, if military men did not perform duty on polling stations, he added.

Talking about the opposition, he said that it had happened first time in the democratic history that 64 people raised their hands but number of votes were 50 in the box.

To a question, he said that Fazlur Rehman would damage the opposition as it did in the past.

To another question about PML-N leader Capt (R) Safdar, he said that such people were opportunists and worthless to discuss.

He said that all issues of the opposition would be resolved, if Prime Minister Imran announced NRO for just six persons among which four were in the jail.

Responding to a question, he said that he was standing with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as he was true leader of Muslims.