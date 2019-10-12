Share:

ISLAMABAD -Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started the up gradation of parks, different playgrounds and green belts in the capital city which would considerably add beauty to the city.

A senior official said that MCI has started development of an Arabian styled park in union council Lohi Bher which would not only provide recreational facilities but also help promote healthy activities in the area.

Efforts which were initiated by the MCI aimed to beautify the city on modern lines and provide state-of-the-art recreational facilities to its residents are bearing fruits now, he added.