SHANGHAI - Russian Daniil Medvedev is through to his third Masters final of the year after defeating Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 in Saturday’s Shanghai Masters semifinals. Alexander Zverev will play Medvedev in the final today (Sunday) after the German dispatched Italy’s Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal. For Zverev, the win maintains his hopes of qualifying for November’s season-ending ATP Finals event in London, where he is the defending champion. Meanwhile, Medvedev edged the first set in his match thanks to two straight errors from Tsitsipas in a tie-break. Despite missing a chance to serve out the match at 5-4, Medvedev rallied to a second break and completed the contest in 1 hour 36 minutes.

“He (Tsitsipas) was playing (a) great match, I think, and I think he was a bit unlucky because he was playing quite surprising for me,” Medvedev said. “When I was serving for the match he changed it again, surprised me again,” Medvedev said. “I made some mistakes that I shouldn’t do, but I’m really glad to be in the final after a tough match.” His latest win means Medvedev enters a sixth straight tournament final, where he will aim to win his second Masters title after claiming the Cincinnati trophy in August. “It’s a great achievement. I’m proud of myself and hopefully I get the win tomorrow,” Medvedev added.