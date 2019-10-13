Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Saturday underlined the need for enhancing connectivity between the regional countries to counter security threats being faced by the region, saying that terrorism was the common threat to nations which was adversely effecting the development and prosperity in the region.

The speaker said this during an informal meeting with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the reception hosted in honour of the participants of 3rd Speakers Conference in Istanbul, Turkey, according to press release issued from the National Assembly Secretariat (NAS).

The speaker is in Turkey to attend the 3rd Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments with the theme “Countering Terrorism and strengthening regional Connectivity”.

The speaker, while talking to the Turkish president, complimented his stance on Kashmir in UN General Assembly.

“Unilateral undemocratic steps by India has deprived the people of Kashmir of their legitimate right of identity, freedom of speech and movement besides other basic amenities of life,” he maintained, adding that Islam was religion of peace and tranquillity and abhors terrorism in all its kinds and manifestation.

He held that stance of Turkish president had reinforced the voice of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan. The speaker also appreciated the initiative of establishment of “Joint Television” to counter the Islamophobia and portray the true image of the religion of peace.

Qaiser termed the relations between Pakistan and Turkey exceptional which were intertwined in religious, cultural and historic bonds.

The Turkish president said that Muslim Ummah was currently going through turbulence, saying that Islam was being propagated and linked with terrorism. He urged the need for unity amongst Ummah to collectively handle the problem. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised the voice of Muslim Ummah and people of Kashmir at United Nation. He said that all the religions discouraged terrorism and it should not be linked with any religion. He reiterated his country’s unwavering support to the Kashmir issues till its resolution as per UN resolutions and aspiration of people of Kashmir.

Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey Prof Dr Mustafa Sentop was also present during the meeting. The speaker will address the inaugural session of the 3rd Conference of the Speakers and raise the voice against Indian brutalities against people of Kashmir, and ways and means to strengthen regional connectivity to counter terrorism. The speakers of National Peoples’ Congress of China, Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Speaker Jolesi Jirga of Afghanistan, State Duma of Russia and Majlis-e-Shoora Islami of Iran are participating in the Conference.