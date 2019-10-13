Share:

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Sunday left Istanbul for Belgrade, Serbia to attend the 141st Assembly of the Inter-parliamentary Union.

The Speaker and the Pakistan Parliamentary delegation will participate in the meetings of the Governing Council, Standing Committees, Committees of Parliamentarians on the Human Rights as well as the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the Forum of Young MPs on the occasion.

The Speaker will draw attention of the Inter-Parliamentary Union fraternity towards heinous crimes against humanity in Indian Occupied Kashmir and will seek help for the innocent people of the State in achieving their due right to self-determination, as have been pledged in the United Nations Security Council's Resolutions.

The Speaker will meet Secretary General IPU for follow up of his letters written to Speakers/Presiding Officers of the IPU Member Parliaments for sending Fact-finding mission to Occupied Kashmir, on sidelines of the IPU Assembly.

Earlier, the Speaker during his stay in Istanbul attended the 3rd Conference of the Speakers of Parliaments. He had an informal meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and apprised him about the worsening situation in Occupied Kashmir and the security threats faced by the region and the growing Islamophobia in the West.

The conference, at its conclusion, endorsed the Islamabad and Tehran Declarations of 2017 and 2018 calling for the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir.