Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore National Accountability Bureau filed at least 106 corruption references during the last two years and also recovered one trillion and six billion rupees. A NAB spokesman on Saturday claimed that the NAB’s recovery was the largest and unprecedented during the last 17 years. The recovery amount includes direct recovery as cash and indirect recovery in the form of assets or property. Since 2017, NAB has filed 106 references amounting up to Rs 49 billion. Similarly, the NAB started investigation into a total of 62 cases of housing societies out of which only 22 are under investigation.