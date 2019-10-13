Share:

Corruption is mother of all evils. NAB is committed to root out corruption by adopting Accountability for All” policy with iron hands. Chairman NAB not only getting briefing from every wing of NAB regularly he has directed all DGs of NAB to conduct all inquiries and investigations within prescribed timeframe so that mega corruption cases be brought to logical conclusion.

This was stated by Honorable Mr. Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB . He said that NAB’s effective National Anti-Corruption Strategy for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases by adopting “Accountability for All” Policy as per law.

He said that 59 percent people have proved very successful. Accordingly people have shown confidence upon NAB as per report of Gillani and Gallop Survey. He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the figures of same period of 2018 to 2019. The comparative figures for the last 23 months are also indicative of NAB’s excellent performance of NAB.

He said that NAB has filed 600 corruption references in respected Accountability Courts during the tenure of present leadership of NAB which is a record performance. Besides 1230 corruption references are already under trial in the respected Accountability Courts.

NAB’s overall conviction ratio of NAB is about 70 percent in Accountability Courts which is great achievement of NAB besides recovering Rs. 342/- billion of ill-gotten money from corrupt and all amount deposited in the national exchequer.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom

of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB. He said that NAB has signed MOU with China to oversee CPEC projects being conducted in Pakistan.

He said that youth is our future; NAB has signed MOU with Higher Education Commission in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. More than 50 thousands Character Building Societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country.

He said that NAB has established state of the art Forensic Science LAB in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint analysis which is being utilized for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respect.

He said that said that due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-inv estigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court. He said that Pakistan is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption Forum which is great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB as well as NAB.

This is just because of the proactive Anti-Corruption Strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement adopted by NAB and involving youth of Universities, Colleges and Schools to aware them about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. Today, NAB is the only organization who has established 55 thousands Character Building Societies of students throughout the country.

Due to this reason, today eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation and NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Justice Mr. Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is working hard to come up to the expectations of the nation.