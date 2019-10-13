Share:

LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched its new Honda BR-V with striking looks.

President Honda Hironobu Yoshimura expressed that Honda appreciates the Pakistani customers for their continuous support. He also revealed that customers are increasingly interested in having a car with more power and seating capacity and Honda has always been keen to fulfill all their needs. With the launch of new Honda BR-V, Honda aims to meet demands of our customers. Speaking on the occasion, Amir Nazir said, “Pakistan is one of the key markets and we are focusing on delivering the best quality to our customers. We are also introducing new features to our models”.

The dynamic BR-V comes with unique bold stance bundled with spacious and exciting interiors with high ground clearance. BR-V is primitively designed and developed vehicle for the roads of Pakistan. On the road, BR-V claims a distinctive and self-assured identity with high-gloss front grill, while the chrome grill is more pronounced. Finely carved front bumper with broad openings for the fog lights and shiny fog garnish creates a dynamic and sturdy look.