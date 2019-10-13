Share:

A newborn was found abandoned inside Memon Charitable Hospital’s toilet in Tando Muhammad Khan on Sunday.

As per details, unidentified people threw the newborn inside the hospital’s toilet and fled the scene.

Passers-by rescued the infant after hearing his cry and shifted him to the hospital where doctors are trying to save the life of the infant.

“The doctors are trying their best to save the life of a newborn who was

found alive from the toilet of a hospital in critical condition,” said

SSP Abid Baloch.

SSP Tando Muhammad Khan said that police has started an inquiry against suspects who threw the infant inside the hospital’s toilet.