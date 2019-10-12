Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Saturday launched One Vision Initiative to raise awareness on virus in public.

The One Vision Initiative is an advocacy initiative focused on raising awareness about polio eradication in Pakistan.

As part of the initiative, citizens of Islamabad were invited to get free car stickers which say ‘I am Eradicating Polio’ pasted on their vehicles.

The event drew a large number of citizens from across the city, helping to raise awareness about Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate polio and the dangers and risks of the virus.

Many citizens showed support to the cause by getting car stickers pasted and posting in support of the programme on social media.

Singer Faakhir Mehmood attended the event and expressed his solidarity with the programme.

Speaking at the event, Faakhir emphasised the importance of eradicating polio as a matter of national urgency and called upon on the citizens of Pakistan to come together to end the threat of the polio virus to Pakistan’s children.

The focal person on Polio Eradication, Babar Bin Atta, also spoke at the event. “Polio eradication is of utmost importance for the health and well-being of our nation’s children, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this is done,” he said.

Babar Bin Atta shared that such advocacy and awareness are being planned in different parts of the country, especially where refusals and resistance to the polio vaccine are predominant.

The One Vision Initiative will continue today in F-9 Park with the opportunity for citizens to join the cause through free vehicle sticker pasting.