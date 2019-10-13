Share:

LAHORE - Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said the opposition parties were trying to hatch conspiracy to divide people but they would fail as people had already rejected them in general elections. Talking to the media after attending a seminar organised by Anjuman Ikhwan-e-Islam at Barki, he said the the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government neither got registered any case against opposition nor targeted any one of political victimization.He said that it was right of opposition to stage a peaceful protest demonstration but the law would come into force if anybody would try to take law into hands, adding that the government would fulfill its responsibilities by taking action against those who would create unrest and instability under the cover of protest. The opposition leaders should focus on national interest for the sake of people instead of achieving their personal or political interests, he maintained. To a query, Chaudhry Sarwar said that opposition had not organised any rally or march to express solidarity with Kashmiris and exposed Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir, adding that now the opposition was deciding to stage a protest only to achieve their political interests. “The opposition should review its decision of protest as it is not in favour of people and the country”, he asserted. The governor said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken comprehensive initiatives to steer the country out of economic crisis.