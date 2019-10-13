Share:

As part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be undertaking a visit to Iran today.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, during the visit, the Prime Minister will have meetings with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Hassan Rouhani.

Besides issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Iran this year.

The Prime Minister also had a bilateral meeting with the President of Iran on the sidelines of 74th UNGA Session in New York in September 2019.