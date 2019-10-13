Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran will prove to be a forerunner in enhancing peace and security in the Gulf region.

In a tweet Sunday, the special assistant said that PM Imran is highlighting dignified and bright side of Pakistan at international platforms.

She said Imran Khan is introducing a new, determined, confident, dignified and bright face of Pakistan to the new millennium.

Earlier, Dr Firdous claimed that the anti-government agitation – known as Azadi March – by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on October 31 has been planned for the freedom of thieves and “not for the freedom of

Kashmiris.”

She stated: “Following the talks of Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman’s cat is out of the bag now for the march.”

She termed the political affiliation and moves between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) veteran leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as the games similar to played by former Pakistani field hockey players Samiullah Khan and Kaleemullah Khan.