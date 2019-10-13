Share:

ISLAMABAD/Tehran - Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran on Sunday (today) as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

During the visit, the prime minister would meet with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr Hassan Rouhani, a PM Office statement said.

Besides the issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

This will be the prime minister’s second visit to Iran this year. The prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York last month.

In a related development on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran welcomes efforts to settle disputes with Saudi Arabia. "We've always been open to discussing anything with Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is our neighbour. We're going to be here together permanently," Zarif said.

"We don't have any choice but to talk to each other, and we have been open to talking to Saudi Arabia either directly or through intermediaries," Zarif said ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Tehran on Sunday (today).

When asked about the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to Tehran, the top diplomat said, “We’ve never rejected any intermediary… We’ve always been open to mediation, and we’ve always been open to direct talks with our Saudi neighbors.”

Zarif emphasized that Saudi Arabia needs to start good relations with its neighbours if it wants to be secure. “Buying weapons will not buy you security. If Saudi Arabia wants to be secure, the best way is to end the war in Yemen, to start good relations with its neighbours and the neighbourhood, and not to trust the US,” Zarif added.

Asked about reports that Imran Khan, due to arrive in Iran at the weekend, may try to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said: “I am not aware of any mediation,” according to state broadcaster IRIB.

“Iran has announced that, with or without a mediator, it is always ready to hold talk with its neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, to get rid of any misunderstandings,” Mousavi said in Tehran.