Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned that no negligence would be tolerated in resolution of public complaints on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, and directed authorities concerned to ensure that decisions with regard to resolution or to drop a complaint would be backed by requisite approval from the competent authority.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office here, the directions have been conveyed to four provinces through a letter by the Prime Minister Office which reiterated that any officer in his official capacity or as a focal person is not authorised to resolve or drop a complaint until the same has been approved the authority competent to do so.

The letter noted that administrative head of the concerned organisation shall be held responsible for quality of complaint resolution processes. Separately, the PM Office announced that the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) had emerged as an effective platform for redressal of public grievances, especially complaints relating to government offices where inordinate delay and apathy of officials hampered efforts for good governance.

Launched by the prime minister on October 28 last year, the portal received 1.23 million complaints from 1.173 million registered users so far within just 11 months of its existence.

Portal received 447,921 complaints from Punjab

According to statement, most of the complaints received by the portal were related to municipal services (256,867 complaints), followed by the energy and power sector (210,259), education (124,362), health (71,562), law & order (70,066) and land and revenue departments (47,435).

From Punjab, the portal received a total of 447,921 complaints. Of these, 38 per cent complaints were related to municipal services, 11 per cent were about education and 10 per cent were about law and order.

From KP, a total of 109,806 complaints were received. Of these, 25 per cent complaints were made against municipal services, 19 per cent were about education and 12 per cent related to the health sector. From Sindh, the portal received a total of 92,648 complaints. Of these, 47 per cent complaints were about bad municipal services, 10 per cent complaints were about citizen’s rights and only eight per cent complaints related to the education sector.

From Balochistan, 7,378 complaints were received and most of them were related to municipal services, education and health sectors.

The portal, connected with over 7,000 government offices, had helped address 1.057 million complaints so far and the rest were being addressed, the PMO said. The statement said that several people giving their feedback seemed to be satisfied with the quick action taken by the authorities concerned to their issues registered at the portal.

APP adds: Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ on Thursday, October 17 for the welfare of youth across the country. The programme is part of Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP).

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday briefed the PM about the programme meant for the socio-economic development of the youth. Under the programme, a vast array of projects would be launched for the education, skill training, entrepreneurship and civic engagement for the country’s youth, said a press release issued here.

The PM was told that all arrangements had been made to launch the programme on 17th.

Major chunk of the population consists of the youth so it was government’s priority to make them economically strong so that the country could develop and progress, the press release concluded.