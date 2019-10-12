Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police have accelerated their campaign against drug peddlers operating in the city as it seized a huge cache of narcotics from the accused during the previous month.

The officials at the police department said that the campaign has been accelerated on special directives of the top cop. The purpose of the action is to clear the city especially the educational institutions of the menace. They said the police officials have been asked to keep an eye on the drug peddlers in the surroundings of the institutions with deployment of additional force there.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had registered 80 cases and arrested 101 persons in Islamabad during its special campaign launched a year back against drug peddlers to stop proliferation of drugs in educational institutions. The authorities, in around 80 different operations in the federal capital, recovered 26.07kg heroin, 198.36kg hashish, 0.009kg cocaine and 5.130kg opium during the period. In total, the ANF conducted 451 operations during the last three years under its campaign against drug suppliers to educational institutions across the country and to save youth from the menace of drugs.

In the first seven months of year 2019, Islamabad police arrested 759 drug pushers and recovered cache of narcotics from them. The police arrested 759 persons and also recovered a total of 276.858kg hashish, 29.678kg heroin, 6.410kg opium, 4.730kg ice, 11 gram cocaine, 10 tranquilising pills and 9,440 alcohol bottles from them. Most of the narcotics come from Peshawar and the other adjoining districts to the capital and Tarnol police station enjoys the jurisdiction of the Peshawar Road connecting Peshawar to the capital city.

Furthermore, Islamabad police on Friday reunited five teenagers with their parents who had lost their way during hiking in the Margalla Hills, a police spokesperson said. According to details, Munir Rehman, Mirza Hashim, Tanzeel-ur-Rehman, Saif-ur-Rehman and Albar Muhammad, all students of International Islamic University Islamabad, lost their way while hiking on trail-VI. They managed to call Rescue 15 and informed them about the situation. After the call, Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed tasked Superintendent of Police (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Umer Khan to trace the boys.

A special team constituted by him started a search operation and managed to trace the boys after efforts for several hours.

They reunited boys with their families who thanked Islamabad police for their immediate action. IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Margallah police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team.