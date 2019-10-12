Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a dacoit-cum-ring leader of a gang involved in street crimes in twin cities.

Police also recovered a motorcycle from the possession of the dacoit identified as Bilal alias Billa. The criminal was arrested by a team of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar under the surveillance of Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali. The detained outlaw has confessed his involvement in scores of dacoities in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to a police spokesman, the accused committed a dacoity a day earlier on a motorcycle. He said it was a big achievement of Rawalpindi police that had arrested the second gang leader in five days. Earlier, police busted Sharooni Dacoit Gang by arresting two of its members, he said.

Meanwhile, SP Potohar Syed Ali, in a briefing told City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana that RA Bazaar police while utilising the latest scientific technology rounded up a dacoit Billa involved in numerous incidents of street crimes. He said the dacoit committed robbery in Rabbani Town a day earlier and the motorcycle used in the crime has also been recovered.

The SP told that the gang, operated by the accused ‘Bilal alias Billa’, is involved in various street crimes in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. A case was registered against the accused, whereas, further investigation was on during which huge revelations are being expected, he said.

CPO Faisal Rana commended SP Potohar Syed Ali over the arrest of the ringleader of “Billa Dacoit Gang” and said that, Potohar Division has an important role in the drop of crime rate in Rawalpindi and increase in the rate of tracing of cases. The CPO said that street crimes create unrest in the society and we have to stop street crimes. He directed that after the arrest of the ringleader of “Billa Dacoit Gang” the other members of the gang must also be arrested within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, CPO placed a volunteer (Qaumi Razakar) under suspension over his involvement in smuggling liquor, informed a spokesman. He added the accused has been identified as Ahsan Khan and 500 litres alcohol was recovered from his possession.

by police during an action. He said the volunteer was posted in PS Race Course. He said a case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was on.