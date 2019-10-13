Share:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will arrive in Pakistan on Monday night on the four-day royal tour from Oct 14 to 18 as they are "looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan."

According to sources, the royal couple will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on Tuesday. Following their meeting with Khan and Alvi, the royal couple will pay a visit to Lahore on October 16 and Chitral on October 17.

The visit comes 13 years after Charles and Camilla – the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwell – toured the country in 2006. Pakistan still vividly remembers the late Princess Diana’s visit in 1996.

"The UK’s links with Pakistan are extensive, and Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the people of Pakistan," read a statement by the royal couple’s spokesperson on Oct 4.

During the course of their visit, Prince William and Kate "will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan" but the larger focus will remain "on showcasing Pakistan as it is today – a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation", read the statement.

The handout, released by Kensington Palace, currently the official residence of the Duke and Duchess, said that the tour will encompass "the modern leafy capital Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West".

"The visit will span over 1,000km, and will take in Pakistan’s rich culture, its diverse communities, and it’s beautiful landscapes," it added.

They will also interact with organisations “which empower young people and ensure they have the best possible start in life".

"Access to quality education, particularly to girls and young women is one of the UK’s top priorities in Pakistan," mentioned the statement.