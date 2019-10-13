Share:

Karachi - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation led by its Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh met Additional Inspector General Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon in his office and requested the investigators to arrest the party workers’ killers at the earliest.

The delegation asked the city police chief to nab the killers of party workers—Asif Haroon and Khalil Mehsood—who were shot dead by unknown assailants on different occasions. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that they were assured by the AIG Karachi that the killers be arrested and taken to task at the earliest.

MNA Aslam Khan, MPAs Khurram Sher Zaman, Omar Omari, Malik Shehzad Awan were also present on the occasion. Rehan Ghauri—who is a Coordinator of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and recently escaped kidnapping attempt—also apprised the police about the incident. Separately, the party’s members of Sindh Assembly Arsalan Taj and Ali Aziz met Citizen Police Liaison Committee Chief Zubair Habib and discussed the recent surge in crime in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Arsalan said that incidents of crime have increased sharply in District East especially in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and surrounding areas. “Criminals are not caught due to lack of surveillance system and forensic lab in Karachi. To prevent crime, committees need to be mobilized at neighborhood level. Efforts are being made to damage the city’s peace under a deliberate plot. We are public representatives and will continue to raise our voice for resolutions of people’s issues on every forum,” he added.

Ali Aziz GG said that the rise in the crime rate is a question mark on the performance of the provincial government. The incidents of robbery, abduction and murder in the city are very worrisome. He was of the view that a solid and integrated strategy was needed to prevent such incidents. “The PTI has repeatedly raised its voice against crime on various forums, including the Assembly, but it is landing on the deaf ears of Sindh Government representatives,” said Aziz.