LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said Pakistan is facing serious internal and external challenges however the PTI government is determined to improve national economy and uplift the living standards of common persons.

“Events like long marches should be held against poverty, unemployment and backwardness. I myself will participate in such demos. Results of our sincere efforts will be shown soon,” he said while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Salam Teachers’ Day at Awan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

He distributed commendatory certificates to the teachers who exhibited outstanding performance. He said that role of teachers is of great importance. Buzdar said he is feeling proud of being a participants of Salam Teachers’ Day. “What am I today is because of my teachers. I salute them.”

He continued: “The Punjab government has taken a number of steps for the welfare of teachers. Our government has declared year 2019 as the Teachers’ year. First time e-transfer policy has been introduced in the history of the province and twenty thousand teachers have been transferred purely on merit in the first phase of this policy.”

The CM announced abolishing the board exams of 5th grade and issuing the Insaf Health Cards to teachers and family members.

He said that under Chief Minister Award Scheme, cash prize of 5 lakh and commendatory certificates will be given to best male and female teachers in every district whereas cash prize will also be given to head mistresses for their best services in the schools. He also announced that a school from every district will be named after a teacher who will extra-ordinary serve in educational sector.

Buzdar said that 100 model schools have been established in ten districts whereas construction of 25 hundred new classrooms at primary level is being carried out in 13 districts. Project has been evolved for setting up 1000 science labs, 1000 computer labs and 400 libraries in the schools. 615 new classrooms will be constructed under Early Childhood Education Plan.

He said that free of cost textbooks worth more than four billion rupees have been provided annually to the students of public schools.

“Operation has been launched for curbing drug paddlers who are operating outside the educational institutions throughout the province. He disclosed that only in 15 days, 770 cases have been registered against the drug traffickers in Punjab. He said a programme has been devised for converting 10800 schools of southern Punjab on solar system. It has been decided to establish 100 Insaf Afternoon Schools and ten Mobile Schools in Lahore.

He said that 2.5 lakh children of Lahore do not go to school who will be enrolled in these schools. He said that instructions have been given to fill the vacant posts of 4500 Intern College Teachers in government colleges whereas 400 posts have been allocated for minorities and differently able people. He said that during one year six new general universities and four technical universities are being established in Punjab. Special funds have been allocated for providing training to the teachers in European countries.

He thanked the DFID for its cooperation for the betterment education sector in Punjab. Additional classrooms are being constructed in two thousands schools in Punjab with the cooperation of DFID besides ensuring the provision of missing facilities in these schools. DFID has provided approximately 38 million pounds for improving the condition of schools and education sector in Punjab.

The CM said PTI government has made a substantial increase in the funds of schools councils. PTI government after the approval of cabinet has given the authority to the school councils on the funds۔

Education minister while addressing the ceremony said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has fully supported us at every occasion for which we thanked him. He said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s support has been a prime mover of all the initiatives taken by the Punjab government for the betterment of teachers and educational sector.

Murad Raas revealed that we faced many challenged regarding e-transfer policy but at the end we succeeded. Everything regarding teachers will be available online within a year. Shortage of teachers will soon be overcome. He stressed upon the teachers to pay full attention to impart quality education to the children. Government will solve their problems on priority basis. Secretary Schools Education Iram Bukhari said that every year, Teacher of the Year Award will be given to a teacher of the province with cash prize of one million rupees whereas the picture of the teacher winning Teacher of the Year Award will be displayed in the offices of education minister and secretary education.

The ceremony was also addressed by the teachers. A large number of teachers, students and educationists and people from various walks of life were present on this occasion.