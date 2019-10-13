Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University Health Centre in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organisation Pakistan Saturday organized a seminar on breast cancer awareness.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram said the objective of the program was to create widespread awareness about breast cancer and its effects leading to fatality and impact on the life of sufferer. He said that breast cancer was reported to be rapidly increasing among young girls in Pakistan and now many women in the country were at the risk of this disease.

Dr Tehseen Zameer, Dr Salma Baqir, Dr Umdah, Dr Neelam, Dr Saadia Atta, Madam Sonia from Pink Ribbon Organization, officials, faculty members and students attended the event.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University Examinations Department on Saturday issued the schedule for the submission of admission forms for Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020.

According to the schedule, last date for submission of admission forms for regular candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I annual examination 2020 with single fee is 26-12-19 (by post) and 31-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 7-1-20 (by post) and 10-1-20 (by hand).

The last date for submission of admission forms for private candidates of Associate Degree in Science/Arts Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2020 with single fee is 29-11-19 (by post) and 5-12-19 (by hand) while forms can be submitted with double fee till 13-12-19 (by post) and 18-12-19 (by hand). Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.