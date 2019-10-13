Share:

A traffic warden was suspended on Saturday for beating up a rickshaw driver in Multan's Hussain Agahi bazaar.

The warden, Mazhar, had stopped the driver for over speeding. A Rs500 challan was issued, traffic police spokesperson Huma Naseeb said.

The driver got angry and said he would not pay the fine. He threatened to set his rickshaw on fire with the LPG cylinder in his vehicle.

A fight erupted between the men and the officer then slapped the driver and held him by his collar.

People witnessing the fight made a video. The traffic warden was suspended for his behaviour.

The driver’s father apologised on his behalf and said his son realises his mistake, and would be careful next time.

Spokesperson Naseeb assured that they will further investigate the matter and that the officer did not have the authority to torture anyone.