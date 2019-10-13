Share:

Teenager raped, another abducted

Kasur - A girl was sexually assaulted while another was abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to Khuddian Police, Shahida Bibi, resident of Sarir Hathyar area, told the police that as accused namely Badul Maalik came to her house and took her teenage daughter Sameera to fields on the pretext of plucking flowers. The accused subjected the girl to assault in the fields. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

In another incident, a young girl was abducted from her home by a fiendish youth in the area of Saddar Dewan, Kasur. According to the complainant Liaquat Ali, her daughter Anam Bibi was alone at home when Liaquat Ali lured her away on some pretext and managed to abduct her. Police are investigating.

ASF captures passenger with 2kg white ice

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel has detected 2.10kg drugs (White Ice) from the baggage of a passenger at Sheikh Zayed International Airport Rahim Yar Khan (SZIARYK) on Friday night.

According to ASF officials, the passenger identified as: Ali Raza, resident of Okara, was travelling to Islamabad from Rahim Yar Khan on ticket No.214 9598892702. As he entered the departure lounge of SZIARYK to board flight PK-662, during first screening of baggage, ASF women staff detected 2.10 kg White Ice from hidden portions of his suitcase. Ali Raza had to fly for Riyad Saudi Arabia on Sunday via connecting flight PK-753 from Islamabad. The ASF staff handed over the accused to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at SZIARYK.