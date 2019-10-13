Share:

PESHAWAR - The executive committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), through a unanimous resolution, has nominated Faud Ishaq and Abidullah as candidates for election of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) executive committee and general body, respectively. The executive committee meeting was held under the chair of SCCI president Maqsood Anwar here on Saturday. FPCCI former president, Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI vice president Jalil Jan, former presidents Faiz Muhammad, Faud Ishaq, Malik Niaz Ahmad, executive committee members Saad Khan, Sadiq Amin, Sherbaz Bilour, Mubarak Begum, former vice president Abidullah, Saddar Gul, Sohail Rauf and Waqar Azem also participated in the meeting. The chamber president Maqsood Anwar said that both the nominated candidates for federation election were well-experienced and capable to resolve the issues of business community. He expressed the hope that they will play important role in resolution of community’s issues through the federation platform. He also hoped that the nomination of Faud Iqbal and Abidullah Yousafzai as candidates for the federation election will be proved as role model and they will raise the main issues of business community with government and relevant authorities under the FPCCI platform. Ghazan Bilour, while speaking on the occasion, said that both nominated candidates for FPCCI election had rendered matchless services to business community and played vital role in resolution of their issues in a befitting manner.