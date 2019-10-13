Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reacting to the notice by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that no law stops Chairman Bilawal to go to his constituency and asked how notice could be sent to a member National Assembly for going to his constituency?

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in a statement on Sunday said that the ECP cannot restore its lost credibility by such actions.

He said that the ECP has yet to answer questions about the rigged elections in 2018.

What is the logic behind the fact that Army could be inside and outside polling stations but MNA could not go to his constituency, he asked.