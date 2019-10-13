Share:

SRINAGAR - Several people were injured in a grenade attack in India-occupied Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar on Saturday, the second such attack since India stripped the Himalayan region of its special status. “Attackers lobbed a grenade at HSH Street Srinagar,” Indian police said on Twitter. “All (injured) are stated to be stable. Area under cordon,” it said, adding that a search operation was underway. The attack took place in central Srinagar’s Hari Singh High street, and the victims are being treated at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, a police official and a staff member at the hospital said. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak publicly. Most shops at the attack site were shuttered Saturday as people have resisted opening them to protest against India’s move in August to scrap the special status the Jammu and Kashmir state had under the Indian constitution.

There is anger and discontent among many in Occupied Kashmir over that decision. Meanwhile, India said on Saturday it would partially restore mobile phone services in Kashmir on Monday, more than two months after it imposed a communications clampdown in the Himalayan region. Rohit Kansal, a government spokesman, said that internet services will remain suspended for now. Kansal told reporters that more than 2 million prepaid cellphones will not be reactivated immediately. Landline phones were restored in the region last month. Facing international pressure to ease people’s suffering and restore normal life, Indian authorities announced this past week that they would allow tourists back into the region after ordering them to leave in August because of security concerns.