Kasur - A girl was sexually assaulted while another was abducted in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to Khuddian Police, Shahida Bibi, resident of Sarir Hathyar area, told the police that as accused namely Badul Maalik came to her house and took her teenage daughter Sameera to fields on the pretext of plucking flowers. The accused subjected the girl to assault in the fields. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

In another incident, a young girl was abducted from her home by a fiendish youth in the area of Saddar Dewan, Kasur. According to the complainant Liaquat Ali, her daughter Anam Bibi was alone at home when Liaquat Ali lured her away on some pretext and managed to abduct her. Police are investigating.