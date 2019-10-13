Share:

Punjab investigation police claimed on Sunday to have recovered a teenage boy who was kidnapped from a Lahore locality and arrested two alleged kidnappers.

According to the police, the abductee, identified as 15-year-old Saman, was recovered with the help of advanced technology from Sheikhupura.

The arrested suspects had lured the teenager away to Sheikhupura, they added. An FIR was registered with the Kahna police station in Lahore.

Earlier, on Sept 23, the police had recovered an eighth grader a week after her abduction from an Okara locality.

The district police officer (DPO) Okara said an alleged kidnapper, identified as Afzal, was also taken into custody during a raid in Basirpur town of the city. The teenage girl was abducted by unidentified suspects last week.

Earlier, on Sept 17, a 13-year-old girl who had gone missing from Islamabad was recovered by the police from Swat two days after her disappearance. The girl had gone there with her friends with her family's consent, leaving a note for her family before leaving her home.

The girl had gone missing on the night of Sept 15 while walking outside her house in G-8/1, her family members had said. Panicked over her disappearance, her family members begun a door-to-door search to find her.