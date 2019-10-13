Share:

Pakistan has affirmed that the world body’s decolonisation agenda would remain incomplete without a settlement of Kashmir dispute based on United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Speaking to the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonisation (Fourth) Committee, outgoing Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi said India has illegally annexed Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, turning it into the world’s largest prison.

Lodhi said Pakistan would keep raising a voice for Kashmiris’ right at all international forums, especially the UN until “justice is delivered and they are able to exercise their right to self-determination.”

It was Lodhi’s third statement on Kashmir at the UN this week as she pressed on with her campaign to expose Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.