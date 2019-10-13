Share:

TIANJIN - Britain’s Heather Watson reached her first WTA final in over three years by overcoming Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-4 in the Tianjin Open on Saturday. Despite having played for over three hours to beat Magda Linette on Friday, Watson showed no signs of fatigue as she broke twice to close out the opening set in 25 minutes. Watson swiftly opened up a 4-2 lead in the second before sealing victory to reach the final where she will face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, who beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 0-6 6-4 7-5 in other semi-final.