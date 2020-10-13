Share:

Rahim Yar Khan - A wave of fear spread across the district over the brutal murder of two mothers and two daughters. As per details first incident occurrd in chak no 7 NP near Sadiq abad some 25 km from here where a man named Allah Ditta, who has been unemployed for a long time, stabbed his wife Shahida and 16-year-old daughter Shahnaz to death due to money demands by them and tried to escape but people caught him and handed him over to the police. The second incident of killing the mother and daughter took place near Dera Shams, about 15 km from here, where 19-year-old Maria and her mother Taslim Bibi, who were sleeping at home, were stabbed to death by unknown persons. Police have registered FIRs in both the incidents and started investigation while the bodies have been handed over to heirs after postmortem of the persons.