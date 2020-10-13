Share:

RAWALPINDI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has issued transfer and posting orders of two assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), informed a police spokesman on Monday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief, he said.

According to him, IGP Punjab transferred ASP Ms Amna Baig and posted her as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Cantt Circle, Rawalpindi. Similarly, ASP Ms Faryal Fareed was appointed as SDPO Civil Lines Circle, Rawalpindi by the IGP, he said.

Both the police officers have assumed their charges following the orders of Punjab police chief, he added.

Meanwhile, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has also issued posting and transfer orders of an ASP, according to a police spokesman. He said IGP appointed ASP Ayesha Gul as ASP/Model Sub-Division Kohsar with additional charge of the post of SDPO/Women.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by capital police chief while ASP Ayesha Gul assumed her charge, the spokesman said.