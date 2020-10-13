Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday informed the citizens that one corona patient has died while 77 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Punjab.

In a statement, the CM has disclosed that the number of active corona cases stood at 1,561 while 11,082 persons were tested during the last 24 hours. He said as many as 2,258 patients have died while 21 were in critical condition.

A nominal increase in corona patients has been witnessed during the first 12 days of October as compared to September, he said, adding that 20 educational institutions and 11 commercial areas have been locked down for failing to follow the corona SOPs. The citizens should follow SOPs and avoid going to congested places while maintaining social distancing, he further said.

distributes agri machinery

allotment certificates today

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will distribute agriculture machinery allotment certificates and e-credit cheques at a ceremony to be held at 90-SQA today (October 13).

Meanwhile, the CM has stated that 300 billion rupees worth PM agri emergency programme is going on successfully in the country while the latest agri machinery worth 46 crore rupees is provided to farmers at subsidized rates. Similarly, the e-credit scheme is also going on well, he added.

AIR VICE MARSHAL ZAFAR ASLAM CALLS ON CM PUNJAB

OUR STAFF REPORTER

LAHORE

Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command Pakistan Air Force Lahore, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday. The CM paid tribute to the valiant role played by PAF for defending the country and stated the whole nation is proud of the Air Force.

He said the whole world had also recognized the professional skills and capabilities of the PAF and it was satisfying that PAF was also active in the social sector and full cooperation will be extended to it in every social sector including education.

The CM assured that the government was striving for early completion of the cadet college project in Fort Munroe and more resources will be provided.

The Punjab government and PAF will continue collaboration in the health and education sectors, he added.