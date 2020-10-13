Share:

ABU DHABI - Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces, received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss bilateral ties in view of the normalization accord the two countries recently signed. UAE's official WAM news agency reported on Monday that the two officials reviewed the steps being taken to enhance UAE-Israel cooperation in various fields. The two sides affirmed that the normalization of relations is a "step to enhance regional peace, stability and security, and paves the way for a new phase of cooperation," said the report. The two sides also discussed a number of issues including strengthening cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, ways to empower youth in the region, and the importance of dialogue in building friendships and lasting peace.